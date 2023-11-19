Yesterday, an Emirati humanitarian aid convoy moved from the Egyptian city of Al-Arish to the Rafah crossing, in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip for distribution under Emirati supervision as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3,” which was ordered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. To support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The convoy included 13 trucks with a total aid volume of 272.5 tons, and consisted of 16,800 food parcels weighing 252 tons loaded on 10 trucks, benefiting 84,000 people, in addition to 360 tents weighing 20.5 tons loaded on three trucks. The UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian brothers within the framework of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” by operating an airlift of 49 aircraft in order to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip, which is facing exceptionally critical circumstances.