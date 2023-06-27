The first workshop of the “Space… A World of Opportunities” initiative, organized by the Emirates Space Agency at its headquarters in Dubai, to introduce the opportunities offered by the Emirates mission to explore the asteroid belt, witnessed the wide participation of 160 emerging and international companies located in the UAE.

Mohsen Al-Awadi, Director of the Emirates Mission to Explore the Asteroid Belt, said, “The attendance rate was large, as we expected between 50 and 60 participants, but we were able to share the opportunities of the growing private space sector with more than 160 representatives of existing companies and startups alike.” ».

Al-Awadi added, “Many of the participants had actual plans for business development opportunities related to the opportunities that we seek to present, not only for the UAE mission to explore the asteroid belt, but for the private space sector in the UAE as a whole.”

The Emirates Space Agency will hold more “Space… A World of Opportunities” activities locally and internationally, through a global initiative to attract entrepreneurs and new talents to invest in the UAE.

The initiative aims to help companies identify current business opportunities within the UAE’s mission to explore the asteroid belt, share a map of continuous support and develop research, innovation and valuable expertise for participants in the rapidly growing global space market.

The UAE mission to explore the asteroid belt, which is the first mission of its kind to study seven asteroids in the main asteroid belt, will create great economic opportunities for startups and international companies residing in the UAE in the UAE space sector, and will contribute to creating new fields and accelerating the growth of innovation and advanced technology companies.

The “Space… A World of Opportunities” initiative will support communication with academia, potential startups, companies specialized in the space sector, as well as institutions engaged in research and development to enhance their work in the field of space according to their needs.

The National Space Strategy in the UAE supports the provision of a fund that supports capacity development, facilities for assembling and testing vehicles and space mission operations, in a way that supports the encouragement of emerging companies, in addition to the provision of support by the Emirates Space Agency for the establishment of emerging companies in the field of national space, as well as guidance and continuous financing and overcoming obstacles. As part of the Economic Space Zones Program initiative.

the mission

The UAE mission to explore the asteroid belt extends over a period of 13 years, as it is divided into six years to develop and design the spacecraft, and seven years to explore the main asteroid belt and conduct a series of close maneuvers to collect data for the first time on seven asteroids in the main asteroid belt, and then end with the last flight and landing on The seventh asteroid, Justicia.

The design of the mission vehicle is based on the experiences gained from the Emirates Mars Exploration Project (Probe of Hope), with the aim of accelerating the development of the private space sector in the Emirates, and national capabilities in the areas of innovation and advanced technological development.