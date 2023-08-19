Aboard the “Luna-25” there was a failure while trying to transfer to the pre-landing orbit

An emergency situation occurred on board the Russian automatic interplanetary station (AMS) Luna-25 – a failure prevented the transition to a pre-landing orbit with the specified parameters. about it to journalists reported at Roscosmos.

“Today, in accordance with the Luna-25 flight program, at 14:10 Moscow time, an impulse was issued to transfer the station to a pre-landing orbit. During the operation, an emergency situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters, ”the state corporation said.

It is noted that specialists from the central administration are analyzing the situation. They are currently trying to figure out what caused the problem and are preparing a new plan of action.

Earlier it was reported that Luna-25 successfully entered the orbit of a natural satellite of the Earth. All AMS systems worked normally, and communication with it was stable. On August 14, Roscosmos reported that the station had transmitted the first images from space. The frames showed structural elements of the apparatus against the background of the Earth and the Moon.

The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the Fregat upper stage and the Luna-25 station was launched on August 11 from the Vostochny Cosmodrome Site 1C complex.