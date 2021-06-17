All over Crimea, after the flooding, a regional emergency was introduced. This was announced by the head of the republic Sergei Aksenov, reports TASS…

Aksenov added that the authorities decided to create a commission to eliminate the emergency. Finances from the reserve fund will be allocated in full, he stressed.

Earlier on June 17, it was reported that in the east of Crimea, due to heavy rains, one and a half monthly norms of precipitation fell, an emergency regime was introduced in Kerch.

The head of the local administration, Sergei Borozdin, said that the population was being evacuated; the victims would be accommodated in hotels and recreation centers, providing them with three meals a day. In the east of Crimea, due to heavy rainfall, one and a half monthly precipitation rates fell. Aksenov promised that local residents will be paid compensation for damage.