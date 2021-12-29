The Yakutsk authorities introduced an emergency regime in the city’s Highway District, where a woman died after being attacked by a pack of dogs. This was announced on December 29 by the mayor of the capital of the republic, Yevgeny Grigoriev.

“We all heard that today a woman, an employee of NEFU (North-Eastern Federal University. – Ed.), Died tragically as a result of an attack by a pack of dogs. I offer my sincere and deep condolences to my family and friends. I made a decision to introduce an emergency regime on the territory of the Highway District and a high alert regime in the city, ”he said in a video message on his account in Instagram…

The mayor noted that “all available equipment, the maximum number of people from all structural divisions, enterprises of the mayor’s office, regardless of the format in which they worked,” will be mobilized.

“Today, the priority is to catch this pack of dogs,” Grigoriev emphasized.

He also noted the need to revise “towards people” Federal Law No. 498 “On the Responsible Treatment of Animals.”

“Today we are working within the legal framework, within the framework of federal law 498. Since the moment this law came into effect over the past two years, an increase in the number of stray dogs on the streets, as well as cases of aggression and attacks, has been recorded in our city. <...> Therefore, my personal conviction is that the law should be revised, revised towards the people, ”the mayor said.

Earlier that day, it was reported that in Yakutsk, after the death of a 53-year-old woman who was attacked by a pack of dogs, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“The improper performance by an official of his duties, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”). It was noted that the causes of death would be established in the course of a forensic medical examination.