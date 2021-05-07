An emergency situation (ES) was introduced in the village of Kalinovka, located in the Ulchsky district of the Khabarovsk Territory, as a result of the opening of the Amur River and damage to the power line on the territory. It is reported by press service GU EMERCOM of Russia in the region.

It is clarified that the corresponding measure was taken in connection with the movement of ice on the Amur River, as a result of which five power transmission towers were damaged in the territory of the Kalinovka settlement located in the Ulchsky district. Thus, 52 residential buildings and 158 people were left without power supply.

“On May 6, the head of the Ulchsky district, within the boundaries of the rural settlement of Kalinovka, introduced an emergency operation mode. The issue of delivery of a diesel generator from the village of Sofiysk, Ulchi region, is being worked out, ”the press service of the department says.

On the territory of the Ulchsky and Nanaysky districts of the Khabarovsk Territory, flooding was recorded, caused by a rise in the water level in the Amur River. So, on May 6, a powerful ice drift destroyed a store in the village of Bogorodskoye.