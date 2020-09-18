In the Khabarovsk Territory, residents of the village of Bogorodskoye were left without electricity. The reason was an emergency power outage, the prosecutor’s office of the Ulchi region began an investigation into this fact.

According to IA AmurMedia with reference to the press service of the regional supervisory agency, the emergency shutdown occurred on September 17 at 22:45 (15:45 Moscow time) at the gas-piston power plant. As it turned out, one of the four units failed.

The inhabitants of the settlement were left without light. At the same time, social facilities are not affected by the shutdown. Repair and restoration work is underway.

The district prosecutor Konstantin Savin left for the scene. Based on the results of the audit, an assessment of the activities of local self-government bodies and the resource-supplying organization will be given. If justified, appropriate action will be taken.

On the morning of September 18, it was reported that in the Moscow region, as a result of bad weather, more than 2.5 thousand people were left without electricity, who live in 1230 houses in 65 settlements of eight municipalities of the region. All accidents were eliminated by 08:00 Moscow time.