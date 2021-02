A Boeing 777 belonging to the Russian airline “Russia” made an emergency landing, on Friday, in Moscow due to an engine problem, less than a week after a similar plane crashed in the United States.

“During the 4520 cargo flight between Hong Kong and Madrid, a malfunction was detected in the engine control sensor,” the airline said in a statement.

She added that “the crew decided to make an emergency landing” in Moscow. And specialized sites confirmed that the plane is a Boeing 777.