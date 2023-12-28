London (AFP)

Spaniard Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's English coach, believes that his club is ready to strengthen the team's ranks during the winter transfer period, if the pressure on his players continues amid the injuries that have affected his ranks.

Ghanaian Thomas Partey, Dutchman Julen Temper, Portuguese Fabio Vieira, and Japanese Takehiro Tomiyasu continue to be absent due to injury, while German Kai Havertz will not participate due to multiple yellow cards.

Arteta said, “The situation is very difficult at the present time. We are suffering from a shortage in the team’s ranks. We have suffered from deficiencies in some positions in the past six weeks, and we hope to recover some players, but in what circumstances and when I do not know.”

Regarding the possibility of entering the winter transfer market next month, Arteta said, “We have some goals, some ideas, and we do not know what the team will be like in two weeks. We cannot expect what might happen in the transfer market, and we must be prepared, and we will make the right decisions.” ».

He added: If we find players who can improve the team's performance, we will be open to doing so, because we want to be stronger.