Danish photographer Mads Nissen has won the prestigious World Press Photo 2021 with an image of an elderly woman hugging a nurse protected with plastic, a symbol in the eyes of the jury of “hope” in the face of the pandemic. Nissen’s photograph captures the first hug in five months from an 85-year-old resident at a Sao Paulo nursing home in August 2020.

Long isolated by the coronavirus pandemic, she was finally able to hug a nurse. “This iconic image of Covid-19 commemorates the most extraordinary moment of our lives everywhere,” said Kevin Wy Lee, a member of the jury, quoted in a statement. The photo, which shows “vulnerability, separation and survival” at the same time, is also a symbol of “hope”. “For me, it is a story of hope and love in the most difficult moments,” underlines its author Mads Nissen, a photographer for the Danish daily Politiken, who also won first prize in the category “General information, single image”, thanks to the Photo.

Nissen had already won the World Press Photo 2015 with the image of a homosexual couple in Russia.