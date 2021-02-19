There is no Xeneize fan who does not remember and imagine Julio Meléndez Calderón in his ideal team, who shone on the Boca playing field like few others. The Peruvian, better known as “Negro” Meléndez arrived at the institution in 1968 and from there he wrote his golden passage through the club. With quality and elegance he was considered one of the best soccer players in his country, Boca and South America.

“I feel satisfied that my second homeland, Argentina, continues to remind me of being 78 years old. I am always aware of Boca when he plays,” he expressed excitedly in Super Miter Deportivo.

Meléndez Calderón referred to his compatriot Carlos Zambrano and was critical of the footballer’s attitude: “Zambrano needs to loosen up a bit more. He has to be determined, he seems to be afraid. He needs confidence.”

In addition, he added his wishes towards the footballer of the same nationality: “I wish Zambrano luck and that he adapts quickly because at the beginning it can be difficult. You have to take confidence. I feel that he lacks a little more attitude, to show what he shows in the selection”.

The 12th, the neighborhood, the club, the field, the former defender enjoyed everything and was amazed. “The candy box is like being in heaven,” he admitted, who also claimed to have called Jorge Ameal, the president of Boca and made a request: “I called Ameal so that he does not touch the Bombonera, that he leave it like that, that don’t change it. It’s a traditional court, I step on it until Messi. “

From captain to captain also, he could not avoid talking about Carlos Tevez, one of the idols of the Boca team: “Tevez is Boca’s number one. Hopefully when he retires he will do well,” he said about number 10.

Look also