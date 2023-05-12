“112”: an elite three-story mansion caught fire in the village of Uspenskiye Dachi near Moscow

In the suburban village of Uspensky dachas, an elite three-story mansion caught fire. This is reported Telegram– channel “112”.

According to 112, the roof first burst into flames, then the fire engulfed the entire building. Previously, the electrician was injured. Firefighting continues.

On April 25, a powerful fire broke out in the village of Sosva, Sverdlovsk Region. Dry grass caught fire near medical correctional institution No. 23. The fire quickly spread to residential buildings due to strong winds.

As a result of the emergency, more than a hundred residential buildings burned down. Later, the head of the Sosvinsky urban district, Gennady Makarov, resigned.