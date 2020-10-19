A twelve-year-old boy from the United States went on to his second year of college in the Department of Aerospace Engineering. Reported by People.

At nine months, a resident of the US state of Georgia Caleb Anderson (Caleb Anderson) learned sign language. He soon began to read, and by the age of two he had learned to solve math problems. Then the parents sent their son to the first grade. “I remember well that all my classmates were taller than me. I was so small then that I could hardly walk, ”Anderson recalls.

For his outstanding abilities and high level of intelligence, at the age of three, the boy was accepted into MENSA, an association of people with a high IQ. “He excelled his peers in knowledge of mathematics. We immediately realized that Caleb was special, ”said the boy’s parents. At the age of 11 he entered the Chattahoochee Technical College.

Now the young genius is 12 years old and he is in his second year. In two years, he will receive a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering. The boy said that he made the choice of his future profession consciously: from an early age he dreamed of flying into space.

Anderson aspires to go to Georgia Institute of Technology or Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He hopes this will help him get an internship with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Parents are very proud of their son. The boy’s mother hopes that Caleb’s example will prove to everyone that black children can achieve great success.

Earlier it was reported about a four-year-old boy from the UK who joined the society of people with high IQ Mensa and already knows three languages. His IQ is 154, which is very high for his age.