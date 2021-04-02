The unknown remains under lock and key. Marcelino García Toral has ruled almost in a millimeter way his four header midfielders in the last appointments of the League, placing indistinctly Dani García, Vesga, Unai López and Vencedor in the engine room dosing their appearances, without too much difference in minutes between them under the baton of the Asturian coach. This Saturday, in La Cartuja, 9:00 p.m., the doubt persists a few hours after the ball rolls against Real. The rest of the eleven is more predictable, with Unai Simón under sticks, De Marcos or Capa de 2, Yeray, Iñigo Martínez and Berchiche completing the defense, Berenguer and Muniain escorting that double pivot at the forward in the 4-4-2 system and Williams and Raúl García in line of Vanguard.

Against Eibar, in the last league match before preparing for the Cup final, the Vesga-Unai López tandem played the first half and the full second Dani García-Vencedor, although it was, in part, motivated because the coach had not seduced the performance of the first two. “Even if I make a decision to change one or the other player, it is not to point to someone, you have to move the team to find solutions,” explained Marcelino. None of them have been fixed in their plans and they have alternated in presence and minutes, although they always combine one more of containment and another of more touch. The peculiarities of the Real can tip the balance. Dani García, from Zumarraga and with a past in Zubieta, is perhaps the most possible for this Basque derby, due to his experience and characteristics, with Vesga, surely, or combine them with another more creative one, who filters passes between the lines, with Unai López and Vencedor waiting for the determination of the coach in this appointment with history.

Copa del Rey * Data updated as of April 2, 2021

The two Cup finals invite reflection in a vital, sensitive and decisive area, where the football of this Athletic who marveled at the Super Cup and that he has gotten into no man’s land in the League. Lesions of Zarraga and Nolaskoain limits your room for maneuver.