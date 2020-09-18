In a residential building in the east of Moscow, an elevator with people flew several floors down due to a failure. This was announced on September 18 by Yulia Ivanova, a representative of the capital’s head office of the Investigative Committee of Russia (RF IC).

The incident took place on the morning of September 18 in an apartment building on Krasnobogatyrskaya Street. As a result of the failure, the elevator flew several floors down at high speed, after which the safety brake was activated. At that moment, there were two women in the elevator.

“As part of the check, the investigators will give a legal assessment of the incident for signs of a crime under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements”) “, – transfers TASS…

Earlier, on June 2, it became known that a criminal case was opened in Blagoveshchensk after the fall of an elevator with people.

The incident took place on May 30th. A freight elevator fell from the second floor in a city shopping center. The victims received injuries of varying severity.