An elevator with a person inside fell in St. Petersburg, the man is in intensive care

An elevator collapsed in St. Petersburg with a person in it, reports Telegram– channel “ChP / St. Petersburg”.

The Russian was in the cockpit when it suddenly fell from a height of five meters.

The injured man was hospitalized, doctors diagnosed him with a traumatic brain injury. The patient is in the intensive care unit.

A similar incident occurred earlier in Moscow, where an elevator with a passenger and a dog fell. They were not injured thanks to a trap that worked. Before that, residents of the building had been complaining about a malfunction of the common house equipment for over a year.