An elevator with a passenger fell from the 27th floor of one of the towers of the Federation complex in the Moscow City business center. On Friday, December 17, reports TASS…

According to the source, the lift cabin flew from the 27th to the 14th floor, where it braked sharply. The person inside got off with bruises.

Earlier in the North-Eastern District of Moscow in the new residential complex “Silver” an elevator with a girl and a child fell.