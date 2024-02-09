An elevator with a woman inside fell in the south-east of Moscow

An elevator with a woman inside fell in the southeast of Moscow, reports Baza in Telegram-channel.

Eyewitnesses reported the incident. According to them, the condition of the resident of the capital is being clarified, and she is showing signs of life. The incident occurred in a house on Krasnodarskaya Street. Ambulance workers and rescuers arrived at the scene.

Earlier in the capital, a freight elevator with a woman and a three-year-old child fell into the shaft of building 121 on Yuzhnobutovskaya Street in Yuzhny Butovo. The residents were not seriously injured and were able to escape from the mine.

Also earlier, an elevator with a teenager fell in a multi-storey building in the south-east of Moscow, on Verkhnie Polya Street. The cabin fell from the 11th floor to the sixth. The teenager inside was hospitalized with a broken leg.