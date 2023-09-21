An elevator carrying a 30-year-old woman and her three-year-old child collapsed twice in a multi-storey building in Moscow. The emergency occurred in the Krasnokazarmennaya 15 residential complex in the southeast of the city, reports Telegram– channel “Caution, Moscow”.

According to the victim, they were climbing from the parking lot to the 21st floor. On the 16th floor, the cabin stopped and flew down about 1.5 floors until the “traps” were activated. After this, the elevator broke down again, but then slowly descended from the tenth to the first floor.

The Muscovite emphasized that this is not the first time something like this has happened. According to her, this year an elevator carrying a family and a child fell off, followed by a worker, who injured his back. Now the Russian woman has written a statement to the police.

Earlier, in the Moscow region, two workers fell along with an elevator from the height of the third floor.