Ajman (Union)

The Human Resources Department of the Government of Ajman has started implementing the electronic training and development system for the employees of government agencies in the Emirate of Ajman. And the department issued a circular to all government agencies in the emirate, in which it emphasized the need to adhere to the use of the electronic system for training and development, which is in line with the decision of the representative of the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs No. (35) of 2017 regarding the adoption of the training and development system in the government of Ajman, in terms of Identifying and analyzing training needs, preparing an annual training and development plan, implementing training plans, and measuring training effectiveness or training impact.

The department affirmed its full readiness to provide consultations and technical support to government agencies regarding the implementation of this circular, and to assist them in ensuring optimal implementation of its provisions, by adhering to the use of procedures and work models for the training and development system through the electronic system and in accordance with the evidence for using the electronic system.

For his part, Abdullah Bushhab, Director of Human Resources Programs and Services Department in the Department, confirmed that the system was prepared according to the latest technologies, modern models and scientific standards used in the field of training, with the aim of achieving a quantum leap in training techniques for Ajman government employees, within the framework of automating training processes. And the development of various activities and forms of training, indicating that the project comes within a series of projects and initiatives that the department is keen to implement, with the aim of raising the level of performance of human resources units in government agencies, in line with the requirements of digital transformation in the Ajman government.

Safia Al Mahrazi, Director of the Training and Development Department, explained that the electronic system for training and development, which comes within the automation plans and projects in the department, aims to simplify procedures and operations in line with the training and development system approved in the government, and to facilitate the process of identifying training needs and preparing the annual training plan electronically for government employees. In an accurate and clear manner, the system also contributes to following up the achievement of the training impact and return and presenting the results of the general training performance, in addition to calculating the training indicators directly from the system in an instantaneous and accurate manner, as it includes a set of mechanisms and tools, through an integrated technical structure that contributes to measuring the effectiveness of implementing plans Training, development and measuring the training impact, in accordance with the best international practices in the field of training management and competencies, which are commensurate with the requirements and specifications of government excellence.

The department held introductory workshops on the system, targeting representatives of human resource units in the Ajman government, as part of its plan to implement a series of awareness workshops to qualify employees to use it.