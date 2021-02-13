Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, launched the electronic platform for engineering information on trains, which includes nearly 800 thousand documents for the assets of the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro, and includes data on the Railways Corporation and the relevant authorities of consultants, contractors and project implementers, and the company The train operators, in addition to those affected.

Al Tayer said: “The platform contributes to ensuring the accuracy of information, ease and speed of access, documenting engineering changes to assets, and providing multiple options for data management,” noting that the authority has completed training of the beneficiaries of the platform, and the issuance of technical guides that are consistent with international best practices. And linking the platform with the maintenance system, during the first quarter of this year, all engineering change management processes, operation and maintenance management processes will be automated, and documents related to the Dubai tram and the 2020 route will be completed in the coming period.

He added: “As part of the authority’s efforts to promote environmental sustainability, rationalize energy use and reduce carbon emissions, the authority implemented the Green Building Initiative in the Dubai Tram to reduce energy consumption in the Marina Towers station and tram garages, by applying an evaporation system to reduce the temperature, by installing cooling pads. It works to reduce the temperature of the air entering the plant. This initiative contributed to reducing the outdoor air temperature by eight to 10 degrees Celsius, and achieving energy use savings of 10 to 15%. The authority also implemented the air conditioning and air quality control system, which analyzes the weather data and the quality of the air entering the stations, using algorithms that determine the times and mechanism of operation of the air conditioning system. This initiative contributed to reducing energy consumption by 11%, and it also implemented an initiative to recycle the condensed water resulting from the operation Cooling by collecting it in a special tank, and re-using it in cooling, cleaning, maintenance and irrigation operations. This experiment was successfully applied in the Marina Towers station.

• «Dubai Roads» implemented the green building initiative in the Dubai Tram to enhance sustainability.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

