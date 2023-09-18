The Technical Crimes Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police arrested a gang of three people who seized one million and 77 thousand dirhams from a company through electronic phishing by impersonating the role of a company with which the victim company deals in commercial transactions.

In detail, the Acting Director General of Police Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier Tariq Mohammed bin Saif, said that the Al Jazeera Al Hamra Comprehensive Police Station in Ras Al Khaimah received a report from a company working in the field of electronics stating that it had been subjected to an electronic phishing operation, with a sum of money amounting to (281) thousand euros. The equivalent of one million and 77 thousand dirhams, by an unknown person claiming to be a representative of one of the companies that the victim company deals with on an ongoing basis, after the owner of the victim company corresponded via e-mail and concluded an agreement between his company and one of the supplying companies, so that the perpetrators of the crime could later hack The company’s e-mail address and access to all its contents and purchasing and banking operations. They found an agreement on a sales process in progress with one of the companies for a large sum of money. Accordingly, they immediately created an e-mail account similar to the scope of the real account of the supplier company, while changing a code in the name of the original e-mail account and then communicating with The victim company, through similar mail, deludes and convinces them that the bank account has been changed and replaced with a new account, and that bank transfers for sales must be made through the new bank account, so that the victim company completes the sales process and transfers the amount of money to complete the purchase process in preparation for import and receipt.

He explained that the owner of the victim company was surprised after days that the agreement had not been fulfilled and that it had not been received by the supplying company, and that he had handed over the purchase amounts to a person or company of unknown source and not to the company concerned and approved in transactions with his company, so he immediately rushed to a police station to report that he had been subjected to an operation. Electronic phishing.





He added that a work team was formed from the Criminal Investigations Department, trained to deal with technical crimes professionally, through research and investigation, tracking down the accused, and using inferences to determine the location of the perpetrators of the crime, as it was found that they were present in one of the emirates of the country. Other operations were also discovered and huge sums of money, estimated at millions, of unknown source, entered the bank account. The suspects were immediately reached and arrested in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command, and transferred to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures regarding them.

Bin Saif warned community members and business owners of the multiplicity and development of forms of fraud and electronic phishing, including email phishing, which is email messages that the recipient receives and prompts him to take urgent action, during which the fraudster usually claims to change the bank account and replace it with a new account so that the victim takes urgent action by transferring the money to the account. The new account without doubting the credibility of the person or entity sending the email.

He added that members of society and companies must not initiate transactions and bank transfers to pay the financial amounts agreed upon between them and the companies and other parties except after confirming the identity of the companies’ representatives by telephone or meetings in order to preserve rights and property, stressing that fraudsters mislead their victims with lies such as closing accounts or Changing their names or replacing them with new accounts or with any flimsy pretext to troll the person or entity they are targeting.