The Chechen minister said that Kadyrov almost always wears an electronic rosary on his finger

A strange object on the finger of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, which journalists noticed after a public event and compared with a medical device, turned out to be an electronic rosary. About this in Telegram said the Minister of the Republic for National Policy Akhmet Dudayev.

Dudayev explained that in reality it is a prayer counter, which the head of the region almost always carries with him.

“Our disrespectful “colleagues-inventors”! Judging by the adequacy of your arguments, you need medical devices. Breathe more evenly, everything is fine, ”said the author of the publication, referring to the media.

On March 13, Kadyrov met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of the region noted that he had informed the head of state about the socio-economic situation in Chechnya and the results of the past year, as well as about the development of the main economic sectors. It is known that during the meeting the interlocutors disagreed about the sources of Chechnya’s well-being.