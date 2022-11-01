Daily Star: In the UK, a vape caught fire in a man’s trouser pocket

A British man escaped unscathed after an e-cigarette caught fire in his front pocket. About it informs Daily Star.

The incident took place in a vape shop in the English town of Bycester, Oxfordshire. From the pocket of one of the buyers suddenly poured smoke. According to witnesses, the man began to hit his pocket with his hand, trying to extinguish a gadget that suddenly caught fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire and ventilated the room.

The man was examined for burns, but no injuries were found. Only his pants were damaged. “If one e-cigarette battery is defective, then the entire batch should be disposed of immediately,” fire and rescue officials said.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the UK received third-degree burns due to the explosion of an electronic cigarette. The man was in a bar when he saw smoke coming from the pocket of his trousers, where the vape was located.