A team of researchers in the United States has come up with a new technology that could revolutionize the world of cancer treatment because it allows the ability to measure the rate of metastasis of cancer cells and the degree of their spread in the human body.
Cancer usually spreads through the flow of tumor cells in the bloodstream to reach other organs in the body, knowing that it is almost impossible to track their activity inside the body until new cancerous tumors begin to appear in the new organ. But the new technology, which was developed by the research team from the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States, allows measuring the degree of metastasis of cancer cells and developing more accurate treatment plans through a treatment program that begins with drawing a sample of the patient’s blood.
When the tumor begins to spread, some cancer cells separate and move in the bloodstream, but a single cancer cell cannot live in human blood, but must gather in the form of clusters of malignant cells so that it can infect other organs in the body. Since most of the methods of analysis currently in force are so severe that they lead to the separation of cell clusters and their return to the single cell image, this prevents a careful study to follow the extent of the spread of cancer in the body.
As part of the study, which was published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, the researchers created microscopic sensor units that contain what is called “microfluidic chips.” These sensors can monitor clusters of malignant cells during their circulation in the blood and follow their different paths.
The website “Medical Express”, which specializes in medical research, quoted Fatih Sarioglu, a researcher in the field of electrical and computer engineering at the Georgia Institute, as saying that the new chips contain filters that travel in the bloodstream and are no more than one micron in size, and they can locate each cell in the blood and know it. Whether it is a cancerous cell or not.
