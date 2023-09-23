The vehicle electrification process in Spain is clearly reflected in the registration figures provided by the Manufacturers Association, Anfac. According to this organization, sales of electrified vehicles (electric and plug-in hybrids, including passenger cars, quadricycles, commercial and industrial vehicles and buses) increased by 60.3% in the month of August, with 7,507 units sold.

In the eighth month, electrified vehicles account for 11.08% of the general market, 3.6 points more than the previous year. In the first eight months, 78,579 units of electrified vehicles were added, which, although it represents an increase of 51.7% compared to 2022, monthly sales are still at very low volumes to reach the minimum market objectives for 2023 and meet emissions reduction requirements.

Although by definition a new vehicle has a higher price than a used one, in a comparison including electrification the situation changes. Specifically, an electrified VO is up to 54% more expensive than a VN -regardless of its engine-, according to Autoscout24 based on data from the autobiz Green Car Monitor VO.

Specifically, a driver who wants to get an electrified used vehicle will have to pay an average of 36,700 euros, compared to the 23,859 euros that a new one costs, according to the Tax Agency.

And the price factor stands as one of the main obstacles for those drivers who want to discover a new technology such as electricity, especially when the economic context is marked by inflation and how the Spanish, as consumers, are prioritizing day-to-day life (bills and the shopping basket, mainly) and immediate satisfaction (vacations) over expenses that involve a long term and, in many cases, financing, such as a home or a vehicle.

Who can purchase a used electrified vehicle?



Among the lucky ones who can afford to buy a used electrified vehicle, they currently have a choice. Specifically, there is an available supply of 31,338 units. And, if we look back, the available stock compared to last year has increased by 42% (22,062 vehicles) mainly due to the renewal of fleets and the increase in leasing operations.

For all these reasons, it is not surprising that second-hand electrified cars are taking more time to find an owner. In this sense, it takes about three months (81 days) until they have a new driver, when last summer it was just over two months (68 days).

For all this and despite the greater environmental concern that exists, many drivers choose to motorize in an affordable way and continue choosing second-hand combustion and old cars. Thus, although VO sales rose 2.6% from January to August compared to the same period last year, the vast majority of operations – specifically 58% – are of cars that are more than 10 years old.

And, even with everything, this increase continues to be compared with a period of 2022 largely marked by the social and economic situation (Omnicrom variety of COVID-19, war in Ukraine, etc.).

According to Ignacio García Rojí, spokesperson for Autoscout24, “the gradual implementation of low-emission areas ZBE between 2023 and 2024 in more than 150 Spanish cities should encourage drivers to lean towards electrified and hybrid vehicles, but the market must start to also put the focus on used vehicles as an alternative entry route to this new world outside of combustion and, together, make an effort for greater accessibility.»