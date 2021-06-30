The governorates of Basra and Diyala announced the suspension of official working hours for Wednesday and Thursday, with a reduction in the number of hours for the rest of the week, and in Najaf governorate, it was announced that Thursday would be a holiday due to the high temperatures. In Salah al-Din Governorate, it was decided to reduce the official working hours by one hour for the next two months.

In Al-Diwaniyah Governorate, the official working hours have been suspended for Thursdays of every week, until the climatic conditions stabilize, and working hours have been reduced until one in the afternoon..

Observers expect that the department will expand to include other governorates, so that there are those who talk about the possibility of an imminent government announcement of a general partial disruption..

And the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights entered the line, demanding: “The government and all state institutions and local authorities in all governorates to reduce official working hours until 1 pm until the end of this wave“.

She explained that: “The rise in temperatures to more than 50 degrees Celsius and the lack of electricity supply hours confirm the health and psychological risks to the citizen.”“.

According to the Iraqi Meteorological Authority, and forecasts of weather and climate experts, the summer of Iraq this year will be very hot, and that the temperatures during the next three months, according to expectations, will be higher than their annual average..

The severe electricity crisis interacts with the severe heat wave, foreshadowing the occurrence of political and social crises in the country, as the Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Majed Hantoush, on Tuesday, submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, against the background of the exacerbation of the electrical crisis this summer..

Citizen Raad Jassem, who is from one of the Middle Euphrates governorates, and resides in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “Unfortunately, how shameful and sad it is that in this era as Iraqis, we are still concerned about whether or not electricity is available While the peoples of the region and the world have overcome this problem for decades and more“.

And he adds: “Electricity in our time is just like food and drink. It is not a luxury that can be dispensed with, as everything is related to electric energy and works according to it, but we are deprived of it as well as from many other essential things.“.

He continues: “Even here in the region, the reality of electricity is not better than in the rest of Iraq, which means that the crisis is general and that they are scarce or even lacking in electricity. It is a popular concern that unites Iraqis as a whole.“.

Over the past decades, Iraq has been suffering from a large deficit in the provision of electrical energy, especially during the summer and winter seasons, as consumption and demand for it increase, to the extent that the times to supply citizens with it are reduced to very few hours during the day..

According to experts in the energy sectors, Iraq needs at least twice its current production of less than 20 thousand megawatts of electricity, in order to be able to solve the problem of chronic electric power shortage..

According to the estimates of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, the ceiling for electric power production must be raised at least to about 30,000 megawatts, so that Iraq can secure electricity throughout the day..