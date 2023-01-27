The Al Ain Court of First Instance rejected a lawsuit filed by an “electrician”, in which he demanded 40,000 dirhams from the company he was working for in compensation for his injury while performing his work, due to his inability to prove his claim.

The plaintiff had stated that he worked for the defendant company as an electrician, and that he had suffered a serious work injury in his right eye, which led to partial loss of vision while working on one of the defendant’s projects, and that he needed surgery in order not to lose his sight.

He added that when he asked the defendant for compensation for the injury he sustained, he was fired. He provided support for his claim, a copy of a part-time employment contract, a copy of a medical report issued by the Specialized Medical Care Hospital, and a copy of the commercial license of the defendant company.

The supervising judge decided to refer the case for investigation so that the plaintiff could prove that the injury he suffered in his right eye was due to and on the occasion of his work in one of the projects belonging to the defendant, and that it was the result of her negligence and failure to provide the necessary security and safety means to prevent the injury from occurring. the incident, and hold the papers and documents attached to the case statement.

For its part, the court indicated in the reasons for its ruling that the plaintiff filed his similar lawsuit in order to judge him for compensation for the work injury he suffered in his right eye, as he claimed, and he based his claim on a copy of the medical report, which was not proven through examination that the injury Occurred due to or in connection with the performance of work.

Investigating the truth, the court decided to refer the case for investigation, so that the plaintiff proves that the injury he suffered in his right eye was due to and on the occasion of his work in one of the projects belonging to the defendant, but he was unable to prove his claim, and therefore his request is based on no basis and necessitates rejection.

The court decided to dismiss the case and obligated the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.