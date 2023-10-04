Daniel Tébar is a regular user of the train from Madrid to Toledo for work reasons. Every day you get on the train that leaves Atocha at 7:45 and arrives in the capital of Castilla-La Mancha half an hour later. However, this Tuesday an electrical fault prevented his train from leaving on time. The reason was, according to Adif, the breakage of a pantograph – the element that connects a train to the power line – which caused a breakdown that left the country’s main station without operating for more than an hour and a half. “My train leaves at 7:45, it comes from Albacete and then goes to Toledo,” says Daniel, “so when I got to Atocha it wasn’t there because I hadn’t been able to get there.” The solution that Renfe gave them was to get on the 6:45 one, which was parked, but had not been able to leave and was only half an hour late. Both services had few passengers and everyone fit in the same convoy. “For what it could have been, at least we were only 30 minutes late,” laments this young man who is more than accustomed to delays. The train that caused the breakdown could not be removed from the track until 1:43 p.m.

This problem is not the only one that is repeated over time on journeys to Castilla-La Mancha. On Tuesday, September 19, a breakdown in the road safety system, known as LZB, caused delays in the first morning services in Atocha, according to Adif sources. The worst, however, happened a few weeks ago. Marisa Gil remembers that she arrived at the Madrid station at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 8, to catch her train to Toledo, 10 minutes before it left. “When I passed the security check, I already realized that my train did not have a track and if at that time that information is not yet posted, there will be a delay,” she says. What they could not imagine was the reason: the passengers of another train, bound for Puertollano and scheduled to depart at 5:20 p.m., prevented those from Toledo from boarding their convoy. A kind of mutiny had arisen in protest of the delays that this line is accumulating. The day before there had already been another similar delay and tempers were running high. Users have been reporting this situation for years. There are even two associations established, one in Toledo and another in Ciudad Real, of affected citizens who arrive late for work day in and day out.

Francisco Carnicero is the secretary of the Toledo Train Users Association, which has nearly 200 members. He assures that he began using this means of transport in November 2021, but it has been from the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023 when the delays have worsened, with the rare day when no service has incidents. He says the September 8 episode was exceptional, but considers it a reflection of the situation. Marisa Gil lived it. She remembers that when she arrived at the track where her train to Toledo was supposedly located, there was a group of travelers bound for Puertollano who prevented them from getting on and shouted against the Renfe staff. “Two uniformed National Police officers came, but it was not enough, so other plainclothes officers joined in, but with a vest that read ‘Police’ and they even asked some of these mutinous passengers for their documentation, like if the agents wanted to report them for resisting authority,” says this teacher who has used the service since the pandemic. What happened was defined by Renfe as an “incident with travelers in the departure lounge,” according to the SMS sent that day to passengers. The travelers who were going to the capital of Castilla-La Mancha ended up arriving almost an hour later than expected, because another technical incident was added to that incident in the area of ​​La Sagra, in the province of Toledo.

Meeting with administrations

The users of this service had had a relatively calm summer, says Francisco Carnicero, motivated in part by a reduction in the number of people who use it for vacations. Daniel Tévar agrees that during those months he suffered almost no delays. However, he regrets that lately breakdowns are occurring again and problems are more frequent on early trains from Toledo to Madrid than in the other direction. However, the passage of a DANA on September 2 left the road unusable for two and a half days. During that time there were problems on the platform and in the signaling systems that Adif had to repair.

The situation has already caused movements by the administrations, both regional and local, and the public companies involved -Renfe and Adif- to seek a solution. In mid-September, a meeting was held with users where they expressed the need to correct deficiencies in the line and introduce improvements. There have already been changes to try to minimize incidents. The first morning trains now leave directly from Toledo and do not have to be taken from other facilities, reducing the possibility of any problems arising that cause a delay. The staff available in the event of a breakdown has also been expanded, such as the presence of a mechanic at the station in the capital of La Mancha from the first hour.

Users put emphasis on incident information. “Many times we are the users themselves who have more information than the Renfe workers themselves,” Carnicero laments. There is a WhatsApp group with more than 200 participants where passengers share breakdowns and propose alternatives. Canicero remembers that when the service was suspended after the storm, those affected were informed of the alternatives to get to Madrid through this WhatsApp group. Private vehicles were even shared to cover the absence of trains. “We ask Renfe to report more and better,” he demands. At the Toledo station, the public address system has been back in operation for a few months now and if there is a problem, it is communicated.

It remains to be seen what happens at the end of the year with the central government bonuses. If they are not renewed, a 50-trip pass between Madrid and Toledo that currently costs 126.40 euros will double to 252.80 euros. Added to this is the free Cercanías subscription in Madrid – many combine both transports – so users request that with an Avant ticket – the name of the Renfe commercial service between Madrid and Toledo – they can travel on Cercanías. They also demand more flexibility when changing a trip, since now the deadlines are very limited and it requires more than half an hour from the time of departure to cancel a ticket.