“We heard an explosion, boom-boom, and the alarm went off because of the smoke from the fire.” One of the residents of the house located on Calle Maestro Mora recounted in this way the origin of the fire that caused two people to quickly leave their house.

The two explosions that person heard are attributed to the electric scooter that was charging in the dining room of the house. The fire originated in that area of ​​the house, although the causes will be determined in the investigation of this event. It happened shortly before 1:00 p.m., at that time Miguel, 24 years old, his mother Rosalba, 52 years old, and his dog, Linda, were in the house.

The mother warned that there was fire and a lot of smoke on the ground floor of this three-storey house, located at number 76 of that central street in Yecla. The virulence of the flames, which came out of one of the windows of the house, made the residents of the street and other people who passed by for work, take their buckets to put out the flames until the arrival of the firefighters. One of these people recounted the moments of tension experienced. “We have made a human chain, the neighbors and the police, and we have passed the buckets to put out the fire,” she explained.

Thanks to the collaboration of the neighbors, the fire was prevented from spreading to other homes. The five firefighters who were on duty finished putting out the flames and the subsequent ventilation of the house, which was filled with smoke. The worst damage to the house was recorded in the dining room, right where the electric scooter was.

For an hour the street was blocked by local police officers and many neighbors looked at the scene with surprise and some fear. Both the mother and the son were well despite the intense smoke they inhaled. Miguel and Rosalba, along with their brother who was not in the house, will have to find a place to stay while this situation is resolved.