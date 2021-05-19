The new generation of the Opel Corsa, already under the umbrella of the French consortium PSA -now converted into Stellantis after the merger with FCA-, brought with it the debut of the first 100% electric version of the German utility vehicle. As you know, the Opel Corsa-e, as they called it, shares both a modular and mechanical platform and technology with the Peugeot e-208 and e-2008 and DS3 Crossback E-Tense. We are talking, therefore, that it mounts a front electric motor of 136 HP and 260 Nm of torque whose power can be limited by resorting to the driving mode selector. Maximum performance is only offered with Sport or Power driving mode. In addition, it has two others: Normal and Eco.

The engine is associated with a battery with a useful capacity of 46 kWh that certifies a range of almost 340 km, according to the European WLTP protocol. In practice, it will be difficult to travel more than 250 km. Its recharging times range from half an hour to 80% if we use a fast charging station with 100 kW to 5:00 pm if we plug it into a 3.7 kW Wallbox. However, it can be fully recharged in 8 or 5 and a quarter hours using a 7.4 or 11 kW Wallbox, respectively. Of course, like all electric cars, the Opel Corsa-e sports the DGT environmental label 0 Emissions on the windshield, which represents a multitude of administrative advantages and in urban areas.

The base price of the Opel Corsa-e is close to 29,000 euros. However, you can get a completely new unit for just 18,500 euros by buying on the Unoauto platform, which translates into a huge discount of more than 30%.