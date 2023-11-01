We recently found out that charging stress is not the biggest fear among EV drivers. It now appears that owners of an electric car do not have to fear a huge decrease in range in the long term. The German ADAC investigated how much range an electric car loses after it has driven 100,000 kilometers.

A Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S was used for the test. The small VW has an 82 kWh battery of which 77 kWh is used for a range of 525 kilometers. There is a buffer of 5 kWh for the lifespan. The power is 204 hp and 310 Nm of torque. The ID.3 is on the same platform as the Cupra Born and ID.4, so owners of these cars can also brag about the research results below.

93 percent range after 100,000 kilometers with an electric car

Volkswagen promises to retain 74 percent of the range after the electric car has driven 100,000 kilometers. This would leave 388.5 kilometers of driving range. The research shows that this does not come close to reality, in a positive sense for the EV driver. After ADAC’s test, 93 percent of the original range remains. The electric car therefore has a range of 488.3 kilometers after 100,000 kilometers of driving.

The ID.3 on the dynamometer at the ADAC | Photo: © Volkswagen

The researchers say they did not take it easy. The ID.3 was often charged with fast chargers, was on the charger for several days in a row and was also charged to 100 percent several times. These are all factors that Volkswagen believes are bad for the battery. According to the manufacturer, they reduce the range.

The ADAC now wants to test further with the ID.3. The next milestone is 160,000 kilometers. This is an important hurdle, because Volkswagen’s warranty expires at this mileage. The brand predicts that 70 percent – or 367.5 kilometers – of driving range remains. We are curious whether the research results will be as rosy as they are now.