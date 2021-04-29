The total cost of an electric car, specifically a mid-range compact with which 14,500 kilometers a year are traveled, amounts to 56,000 euros in 11 years of use, compared to 65,000 euros for a compact with a gasoline engine. That is, it represents a saving of 9,000 euros by recharging the car with the normal electricity rate (4 euros / 100 km). What’s more, the savings could reach 13,000 euros if you recharge with the reduced night rate (1.6 euros / 100 km) and up to 15,500 euros if you also benefit from the maximum help of the Moves III Plan (7,000 euros for delivering a car to scrap).

These figures are the result of a study on the total costs of using passenger cars according to the type of fuel or energy they use, carried out by the Organization of consumers and users (OCU) in collaboration with the European Climate Foundation, which confirms the long term savings what it means to buy an electric car. The calculations take into account the new purchase price (with a discount of 4,500 euros applying the Moves III Plan), the resale price 11 years later, taxes, insurance, fuel or electricity costs and maintenance costs.

Plug-in hybrids, if used 70% in electric mode (4 euros / 100 km), end up costing the same as a non-plug-in hybrid and 3,000 euros less than a vehicle with a gasoline engine (9.5 euros / 100 km) and they pollute considerably less. And, as in the previous case, the savings could be even greater if you take advantage of the reduced night rate and the maximum of the help of the Moves III Plan (5,000 euros instead of 2,500 euros by delivering a vehicle to scrap). Another interesting option are bifuel vehicles. with a gasoline engine and compressed natural gas (CNG); in fact, they are even cheaper than an electric car.

The OCU considers that if you really want to promote the use of electric vehicles, it is need to open more public fast-charging stations, essential on road trips; today only one in ten is. In addition, it requests the Government that the aid of the Moves III Plan include second-hand electric cars and plug-in hybrids, with a lower sale price and therefore much more affordable.