Vaccination has become salvation. Almost a truism in a lethargic world, immersed in an unprecedented global economic crisis and that in a country like Argentina these negative effects rebound in only one way: much worse.

Here the vaccine also appears to be a lifeline, but not only health, but political.

“If the government reaches a considerable level of vaccination, it can mean a good performance in the elections.” The reasoning is based on one of the referents of Together for Change, who admits that although the numbers of the Economy are not going to be good by any means, there may be a tepid “feeling” that it is in a take-off stage, when it really is “A time bomb”, Graphic, which must be solved by the government itself.

The vaccination campaign had already entered the electoral political agenda. The dispute over who to vaccinate and the strategy of not allowing any opposition mayor to capitalize on this situation is a bias that has been occurring in several municipalities in the interior of the province of Buenos Aires.

The movements of the Frente de Todos after the summit between Alberto Fernández, Sergio Massa and Máximo Kirchner attract attention.

From the Casa Rosada they take for granted that PASO should not occur in August but later, September perhaps. With that idea, they assure that it will be the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Massa, who will seek to achieve consensus with the opposition deputies to “explore other ideas”, one of which they admit is “running out of winter on the schedule , move them a little more by the end of the year ”.

“You have to comply with the law, because the guiding principle is that the law cannot be changed in an election year”, wields a lofty legislator from Together for Change. The argument used by the Government is to get that at the time of voting “All the vaccines we buy have been applied” by then.

The problem, really, is that no dose. Barely 820,000 arrived to inoculate 410,000 people with the two doses of Sputnik V. For now, the 4,700,000 promised in January and the 14,700,000 in February remained in the field of uncertainty. For now, the firm thing is that between the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and the advance of AstraZeneca-Oxford, this month 1,580,000 vaccines would arrive to inoculate 790,000 people.

Another point is the vaccination rate. Argentina still does not reach 1% of its population with the first dose of Sputnik. Chile, in three days, vaccinated 550 thousand people, 3% of its population.

However, the Government hopes to move quickly once it has the doses. Hence the idea of ​​running the elections forward. It arises from the opposition the suspicion about the search for some capitalization of vaccination, according to electoral function.

“The more unnoticed the health situation goes, the more beneficial it is for the Government, that is, more people vaccinated should favor it. But in principle, because later it varies depending on the previous assessment made by the electorate about what the Government did up to here with the coronavirus “, indicates to Clarion the consultant Carlos Fara.

Fara assures that what most worries people, “Much more than the pandemic”, it is the economic situation, it is “What most distresses people”. Second would be the pandemic. Therefore a necessary condition is to improve the health situation but “That does not solve the election to the Government per se”, because it must be accompanied by a general feeling of improvement.

As it usually happens, from the Instituto Patria the bet that Alberto Fernández can formulate is redoubled. That is why it was surprising that in the last hours the idea of ​​unifying the PASO with the elections was launched from the camporismo. Something like a disguised motto law. The Frente de Todos y Juntos por el Cambio will compete with several internal lists that will then be added together to find out how many deputies and senators they got, and later by the D’Hondt system it will be ordered how many correspond, internally, to each force. Something very difficult to put into practice, especially because the reality and political interests in each province and in the municipalities throughout the country must also be considered.

Based on this scheme, Máximo Kirchner intends let them be the ministers of health of the provinces together with the epidemiological advisers who define if there can be two elections this year -the primary and the general- based on the situation of the pandemic. Difficult prognosis if there is no certainty of how many doses Argentina will have in the coming months.

However, from the Casa Rosada they assure that the unification of the elections is not an issue that is being analyzed. They even object to the constitutionality of the proposal that “it would eventually have to be analyzed, in addition to enacting a law.” So close to Alberto Fernández they do not see such an initiative viable, given the clear risk that Together for Change and other blocks will lower their thumb and the price will end up being paid by the Government.

“Those who intend to send a law of these characteristics, now concerned that the greatest number of people are vaccinated, are the same ones who should have obtained the vaccines and did not.”, sums up an opposition leader.

If the initiative depends on consensus, it would be more feasible to shift the dates of the PASO and the general legislative elections. The adventure of unification would be shipwrecked and would remain as one more attempt at political capitalization of the pandemic.

