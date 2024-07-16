The following text will undoubtedly be unpleasant for many Palacio fans.

No doubt many others will try to justify the unjustifiable, in the face of a reality that is overwhelming.

And it is that the President Lopez Obrador, In addition to state institutions such as the Servants of the Nation, the INE and the Electoral Court, are nothing more than common electoral criminals who should be in prisonif the Constitution were still in force in Mexico.

Indeed, if the Palace, the INE and the Electoral Court respected the Magna Carta, the “Madam President” would be nothing more than a “spurious president“, which violated all electoral laws and came to power in an unconstitutional and illegitimate manner.

But the matter becomes worse if we turn to historical memory and prove the irrefutable fact that today, Obrador is in history as an electoral criminal worse than former President Fox, while the imposed president, Mrs. Claudia, is nothing more than a “spurious president,” worse than Felipe Calderón.

Yes, in fact, Obrador will end his presidency as the worst electoral criminal of all time – worse than Salinas, Bartlett and Fox – while Claudia is already in history as the worst, grossly “spurious” president, which makes AMLO’s accusations against Calderón child’s play.

And if you doubt it, let’s take it one step at a time.

First, it is worth remembering that before, during and after June 2, 2024, I said here that we would experience a state election and that neither Obrador, nor his party, and even less the Morena governments would leave power without first attempting the greatest state fraud.

Yes, it was clear that neither López, nor his party, his government, his mayors and state leaders would leave power in a legal election in accordance with the Constitution. And why the certainty that we would experience a state election?

For basic reasons; because neither Obrador nor the leaders and governors of Morena are democrats. Because starting with López, all the politicians of Morena are frauds who “yes and only if” they seek power for power’s sake and because they have proven that they only go for easy money; the plundering of public money.

In short, Obrador, his government, his party and the Morena politicians are nothing more than common thieves.

That is why I documented that a state election was being prepared; that mountains of public money looted from institutions had been put at the service of a colossal fraud; in addition to the clear violation of the Constitution and electoral rules.

And that is also why I proved the deceitful participation of the Nation’s Servants and the illegal threat to withdraw social benefits in exchange for the vote. And I even offered the evidence and the intricacies of a scandalous State “narco-election”, where crime bosses massively bought the vote.

All this mess was confirmed in recent days by the Electoral Tribunal. However, no one does anything against the electoral thieves in the Palace and in all the states.

And now, if the magnitude of the fraud has been understood, let’s move on to the illegal “strategy to legitimize” the fraud.

It turns out that, through another violation of the Constitution, López intends to violate the Magna Carta to impose an “over-representation” in the Chamber of Deputies.

And what does the “over-representation” of deputies in Congress mean?

It turns out that Article 54 of the Constitution establishes, in section V, that: “In no case may a political party have a number of deputies by both principles (majority or proportional representation) that represents a percentage of the chamber (of deputies) that exceeds its national voting percentage by eight points.”

That is to say, if Morena and its allies only reached 54% of the national vote, they do not have the 332 deputies – two thirds plus one of the total of 500 deputies – that they need to modify the Constitution.

And this is where the second trap comes in.

After the rude State election that brought Mrs. Claudia to power, in a spurious manner, now the electoral criminal, named López Obrador –and his mafia gang–, intend to steal the majority in the Chamber of Deputies to modify the Constitution and destroy the Judicial Branch.

All of this is contrary to what is established by the Constitution and the Electoral Law, to prevent “over-representation” in the Chamber of Deputies.

In short, first it was the scandalous State fraud and now the no less scandalous and illegal “over-representation” in Congress.

Hence the questions: Who will arrest the electoral criminals in the Palace? Who will be able to declare the presidential election of June 2 illegal? Who will make the official declaration that Mrs. Claudia is a spurious president?

In time.

