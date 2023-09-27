Walter Cortés, elected mayor of the city of Bariloche, in an image from his social networks.

The poor condition of the highway that connects Argentine cities on the side of the Andes mountain range threatens to become an international conflict. A group of mayors from the provinces of Chubut and Río Negro, in the north of Argentine Patagonia, met this Wednesday to demand that the national government repave their section of National Route 40, which connects the country from north to south. , and impose greater control on cargo trucks that enter from Chile and use the highway to reach the ports in the south of that country. The demand reached the major Argentine media this week, which reported past statements by Wálter Cortés, newly elected mayor of the city of Bariloche, in which he threatened to close the passage to foreign trucks. His words were echoed this Wednesday in the Chilean Foreign Ministry, which has insisted that the agreements signed by both countries make it impossible to prevent transit.

“We have to stand up and say ‘no one passes here until they fix the road.’ One has to make drastic decisions. Chilean trucks pass here and break down. Chilean trucks can’t pass anymore, it’s over. People destroy their cars, we are in that unfortunate situation,” Cortés had said on September 15 in a radio interview after winning the mayor of Bariloche, a tourist hub about 100 kilometers from the Chilean border. It was not the first nor the last time that the elected mayor, who will take office on December 10, denounced that the passage of hundreds of cargo trucks from Chile to Argentina was causing the destruction of the routes in his region.

This Wednesday, after his threats reached national media, he sought to calm down the situation. “It’s not about blocking the way, we want to draw the attention of the Argentine authorities so that they fix the route,” she said in a television interview on a Chilean program. According to the local newspaper Río Negro, Cortés and other mayors in the area decided in their meeting this Wednesday that they will “take action” at the end of the year if their demands are not heard.

In Chile, representatives of cargo transportation met this morning with the chief of staff of the undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior in the presidential palace where, among other issues, they warned about their “concern” about the threats from the elected mayor of Bariloche. The National Directorate of State Borders and Limits was also present at the meeting. Juan Monasterio, president of the trade association of international road freight transport businessmen (Agetich), maintains that they left the meeting calm because they were assured that the foreign ministries of both countries were in contact.

Sources from the Chilean Foreign Ministry explain to EL PAIS that “it is not possible to prevent the transit of transporters to one or the other country,” since since 1974 the transit of trucks from both countries has been regulated. They also indicated that the current traffic situation is “completely normal.”

Hundreds of trucks cross the border between Chile and Argentina every day at the height of the mountain range, transporting exports to their ports in southern Patagonia under the agreement signed in 1974 “to link two points in the same country using the territory of the other.” . Thanks to the agreement, Chilean trucks carrying cargo or passengers to their southern provinces are authorized to transit through Argentina in exchange for Argentine trucks being able to do the same to reach the province of Tierra del Fuego, connected to the continent only by territory. Chilean.

Agetich explains that the treaty allows trucks in the area in question to begin their journey in Chile, transit through Argentine territory and return to Chile, their final destination, to supply the southern tip of the South American country. “We are appealing to the reciprocity of the treaties,” says Monasterio, who hopes that Cortés’ statements “do not have repercussions on the interruption of truck traffic because it would create a problem for us.” This, he adds, because there is no infrastructure to move merchandise through Chilean maritime territory.

From Cardenal Samoré, the trucks take National Route 40, which in that area of ​​Patagonia passes through cities such as Villa La Angostura, Bariloche or El Bolsón, and towns such as Epuyén, Esquel and El Hoyo. The mayors of all of these met this Wednesday to demand the improvement of their roads in the face of heavy traffic. Most report that it is a lawsuit that has been going on for years.

The general elections in Argentina have been the opportunity to renew demands. Río Negro, the province to which Bariloche belongs, has also elected a new governor, Alberto Weretilneck, who these days has stated that when he takes office he will present a judicial action for the road authorities to repair the layout of National Route 40 “The situation on the R40 is alarming, it puts people’s lives at risk, and seriously threatens tourism, the region’s main source of income,” he wrote in a tweet after a tour of the area.

Weretilneck will assume the governorship of his province on December 10, like Cortés, the elected mayor of Bariloche. None will be the news of the day. That Sunday, the new Argentine president, who will be elected on October 22, will also take office. In a campaign marked by the economic crisis and the need for a fiscal adjustment, the favorite is the far-right Javier Milei, who in his rise from a television talk show economist to a political sensation, went so far as to say that all the streets should be privatized so that the neighbors regulate income.

