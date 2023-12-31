Eulalia, 81, went to the Reina Sofía hospital on the 20th to undergo a gastroscopy. She was accompanied by one of her daughters, who waited in the waiting room for the test to finish. «After a while, the doctor came out to report the result. “She explained to him that she was reviving after the sedation and that she would come out immediately,” says Mercedes, another of Eulalia's daughters. But “three quarters of an hour” passed and the old woman did not come out, so the companion went over to ask the staff at the counter. To her surprise, she was informed that her mother had left “half an hour ago.” Her warm clothes remained abandoned on the chair.

The daughter called her sister Mercedes, who came quickly. “I found her very nervous, crying and accompanied only by some patients who had the generosity of not leaving her alone,” she explains. From the unit, security was notified, but Eulalia was nowhere to be found. “I addressed the remaining staff, which was few because it was already after two in the afternoon,” says Mercedes; I find three workers chatting about their things, I tell them that I am the daughter of the missing woman, I ask them why they let my mother go out alone, when they should have taken her in a wheelchair where the companion was. They answer me that they are looking for her and that it is her family member's fault for not telling the staff that they should accompany her after taking the test. It's amazing, because they themselves tell you on the appointment sheet that it is recommended that the patient come accompanied because they require sedation and then they go and let them leave alone in an area of ​​the hospital where there are a million doors and it is a labyrinth.

Increasingly worried, the family notified the Local Police, “where they had no evidence of anything even though the hospital told me that they had been called.” The anguish grew throughout the afternoon, until, “around 7 p.m.,” Eulalia appeared in a lane in the orchard, in Alquerías, “about 10 kilometers from the hospital.” “About seven hours had passed since her disappearance, since we calculated that she must have left the Reina Sofía around twelve in the morning.”

Eulalia was found by a man who was driving by and realized that the old woman was alone and disoriented. «She lives in Cañadas de San Pedro. We believe that when she left the hospital, disoriented after the sedation and probably without remembering that she had gone with her daughter, she tried to get her bearings to return home,” says Mercedes. Fortunately, she only had a few scratches on her knee, the result of a fall.

The shock had passed, but not the indignation at what had happened. “The hospital didn't call us until the next day to ask if he had appeared.” The family contacted the Patient Advocate Association, which has filed a complaint with the Prosecutor for the Elderly and Disabilities, Fernando Florit de Carranza. “It is unforgivable that an elderly woman does not have the security in a public hospital that is supposed for those admitted, especially when they are elderly,” the association warns in its letter, in which Mercedes' story is attached. «Unfortunately, it is not the first case in a public hospital; We remember other very similar ones of people with mental health pathologies or disabilities,” laments the Patient Advocate.