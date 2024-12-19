Ana Rosa Quintana has returned to the areas affected by DANA to document the current situation and tell the stories of the neighbors. Among them, stands out that of Carmen, a 91-year-old woman from Catarroja who, after losing her home to the floods, He had to live with relatives for months when his home was completely destroyed.

Thanks to the help of Gustavo, a local businessman, the house has been rebuilt in just five days with the collaboration of architects, electricians and other professionals. This Thursday, Carmen was able to return home, a moment that was recorded in a report broadcast on AfternoonAR.

In a wheelchair and helped by Ana Rosa, Carmen could barely contain her excitement. With effort, he expressed his gratitude while observing every corner of his now renovated residence.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you!” Carmen repeated through tears, visibly moved.. Meanwhile, Quintana told him: “What beautiful eyes you have.”

Finally, Gustavo approached the old woman to introduce himself. “I did it with great love, for you,” he assured her. Furthermore, he has recognized that The Telecinco program has “lent them a hand” in the process.