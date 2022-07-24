An old woman died this Sunday while bathing on the beach of Castillicos de Santiago de la Ribera, in the municipality of San Javier. The woman was left unconscious and was pulled out of the water by other bathers around 12:15 p.m.

Copla Plan troops moved to the scene who tried to revive her by cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers, waiting for the arrival of a Mobile Emergency Unit, whose health personnel could only confirm the woman’s death.

Local Police and Civil Guard units also attended the scene.