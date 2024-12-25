The fire started due to materials accumulated in the home

An elderly woman died last night in a fire broke out in his home in Ourense and that, according to information from 112 Galicia, it began due to materials accumulated at the home.

It happened on the fourth floor of a building on O Bierzo Street. It was a neighbor who called 112 around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Christmas Eve, and that they were trying to open the door without success.

Next, the emergency center requested action from Urxencias Sanitarias de Galicia-061, the firefighters, the Local Police of Ourense and the National Police.

The firefighters They managed to extinguish the fire shortly afterafter which they ventilated the rooms affected by the fire, which burned materials accumulated inside the apartment.









However, health professionals could only confirm the death of the woman.