Sunday, October 29, 2023, 18:27



Updated 6:34 p.m.

The Civil Guard is investigating the death of a 96-year-old woman after being attacked by two dogs in the district of El Paraje, in Alguazas. The events occurred last Tuesday night, when the two dogs escaped from a house where, apparently, the owner was not present at the time. The animals bit the woman in several parts of her body, but especially in one of her arms, which was torn. After being hospitalized, the elderly woman died on Saturday.

Although an ambulance quickly went to the scene after the corresponding warning, due to the aggressiveness shown by the dogs, the victim could not be treated until the owners arrived, who managed to tame them. After providing first aid, the health workers took the neighbor to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia where, in the end, she was unable to recover from the injuries suffered.

According to sources from the Alguazas city council, the two animals are not in the municipal census nor do they have microchips or other documentation, despite their status as potentially dangerous dogs. The same sources indicated to LA VERDAD that the owners of the dogs could face the crime of homicide, apart from possible administrative reprimands, which could entail fines of up to half a million euros.

On the other hand, the City Council reported that there were two other dogs in the house, also of breeds classified as dangerous, without any type of health or administrative control.

This event takes place less than a week after the case of the Zamora nurse who bled to death due to the bites of large dogs that were unsupervised in a rural area.