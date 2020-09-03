An elderly woman died as a result of a forest fire that spread to a settlement in the Krasnosulinsky district of the Rostov region, reports TASS…

“A woman born in 1935 was killed in Zamchalovo. Her household was burned down, ”said the administration of the Kovalevsky rural settlement.

As noted agency, in the region there are four landscape fires on an area of ​​about 170 hectares. The most difficult situation is observed in the Tarasovsky district, where 150 hectares are covered by fire.

The regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that as a result of the fires, two uninhabited houses in the Duby farm of the Tarasovsky district, six unexploited buildings in the Kamensky district and two outbuildings in the Krasnosulinsky district were destroyed. In addition, due to the threat of the spread of fire, about 100 people had to be evacuated from the Patronovka farm in the Tarasovsky district.

Governor Vasily Golubev said that more than 500 people and over 140 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing fires in the Rostov region, including two helicopters and a Be-200 aircraft.

Earlier it was reported that firefighters extinguished the lit country houses in the SNT “Pioneer” in the Belokalitvinsky district of the Rostov region.