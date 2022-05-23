The couple took their own lives with guns held regularly: they were part of a sect that believes in the end of the world

A more unique than rare case of double suicide. This would seem what happened in Spinello, in the province of Forlì Cesena, in two spouses retirees from Lazio. The two, aged 67 and 65, allegedly committed suicide with two pistols, regularly detained, leaving a note. To raise the alarm the children of the couple, worried by the lack of answers to the phone of the previous days.

What happened on Saturday will certainly need greater clarity Spinel of Santa Sofiamore precisely in a villa located in the Bidente valley on the Romagna Apennines.

Paolo Neri67 years old from Marino near Rome e Stefania Platania, 65 years of the capital. These are the names of the two retirees, former employees of the Senate, who were found lifeless in the summer villa in Emilia Romagna.

To sound the alarm were the sons of the couple, who worried that their parents had not answered the phone for a few days, called the authorities.

The Carabinieri of Meldola, accompanied by Fire fighters who had to force the door of the house. Inside lay the corpses of the two spouses and, beside themtwo guns it’s a ticket.

The most accredited hypothesis is that of double suicideeven if homicide suicide is still not ruled out.

In the note phrases that praised a “hope of going to a better place”.

The couple lived in a bunker

According to what emerged from the first investigations and from the testimonials of some neighbors, it would seem that the two retirees were part of, or at least were very close to, the community Ramtha.

The latter would be one lighting school which was born after 2012, when the belief dictated by the Mayan prophecy that the end of the world was near took hold.

Many of the same members of the Ramtha community since the early 2000s have established right in the small hamlet di Spinello, as a legend claims that this is the place that will be saved.

After participating in a gatheringright in Spinello di Santa Sofia, the two Roman retirees had decided to build their bunker house there. Updates on this dramatic story will follow.