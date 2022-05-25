Column of smoke coming out of the burned house, this Wednesday. / Javier Carrion / AGM

An 88-year-old man was treated this Wednesday as a result of the fire that took place at noon in his apartment located on the fourth floor of a building on Calle Cultura, near the Plaza Región Murciana, in Molina de Segura.

The place was attended by troops from the Molina fire station, who had to force the door to access the house. Agents of the Local Police and emergency services also attended, who treated the old man, but it was not necessary to transfer him to the hospital because he did not become intoxicated with the smoke.

The owner of the property (with orange vest) and neighbors during the event. / Javier Carrion / AGM

Police sources indicated that the fire originated in the kitchen of the apartment where the man lives alone. The municipal Social Services contacted the old man’s children so that he receives the necessary care.