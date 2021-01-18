The injured man fell from a height of 3.5 meters, for which he had to be taken to the hospital with a strong blow to the side Map of the place where the accident occurred. / 112

The Emergency Coordination Center 1-1-2 Region of Murcia received several calls starting at 4:49 p.m. reporting the fall of a elderly man at the height of the iron bridge at the end of the riverside walk in Cieza. The injured man, who had a strong blow to his side, fell from a height of 3.5 meters and was lying on the river side.

An ambulance from the Urgency and Health Emergencies Service 061 (a Mobile Emergency Unit) was mobilized to the scene of the accident, whose staff, after treating the injured person, proceeded to transfer him to the La Vega Lorenzo Guirao Hospital.