A 74-year-old man was seriously injured this Monday afternoon when he was run over by a motorcycle while walking down Avenida Juan Carlos I de Águilas. Several calls alerted the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia at around 5:00 p.m. They indicated that the pedestrian was lying unconscious on the ground.

A local police patrol from Águilas immediately went to the place, confirming the seriousness of the accident. The agents requested the presence of medical means to care for the injured man and his relatives. The Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 sent a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) and an ambulance from the Primary Care Emergency Service (SUAP).

Once the injured man was treated and stabilized by UME health workers, he was transferred in serious condition to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. On the other hand, SUAP ambulance workers treated a 61-year-old woman due to an anxiety crisis, without it being necessary to transfer her to a hospital.