An elderly man circulated this Friday afternoon for five kilometers in the opposite direction on the A-7 highway, between Lorca and Puerto Lumbreras, according to sources from the Civil Guard.

The ‘1-1-2’ received 23 calls after 18 hours informing that a tourism was circulating in the opposite direction on the aforementioned road. A Benémerita patrol managed to intercept the vehicle, driven by an older man who had joined the highway out of confusion. Being aware of his mistake, he corrected the march without causing any accident.