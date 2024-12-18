A 91-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man have been seriously injured in the fire that took place in their home, on Párroco Luis Calleja Street, 4, in the district of San Blas-Canillejas, Emergencies Madrid has reported in its social networks.

The fire, which took place last night, after 11:00 p.m., started in a room and firefighters rescued the couple, who were in another room. The woman was in cardiorespiratory arrest due to carbon monoxide inhalation and SAMUR-Civil Protection has managed to reverse it. After that, she was transferred to the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in serious condition.

For his part, the man suffered an inhalation burn, so the emergency services intubated him and he was transferred to La Paz Hospital. Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the house. The Municipal and National Police have collaborated.

Last Monday, three people, a dog and a cat were slightly poisoned in a fire in an apartment in the town of Móstoles. The fire started for unknown reasons in the kitchen extractor hood, generating flames and intense smoke. A team of firefighters from the Community of Madrid went to the scene, who put out the flames and treated three people, who were discharged at the scene.









They also rescued a dog and a cat and gave them oxygen. “Animals also matter,” the Emergency 112 team has stated on social networks.