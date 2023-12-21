Lately, an elderly couple has captured attention on social media due to an unfortunate mistake that could have happened to anyone. By accident, they spent $10,000 on Disney+ gift cards, as they mistook them for vouchers to access the Disney World park in Orlando, United States.

The daughter of this marriage, Andie Coston He shared this unusual incident on his social networks, looking for a solution to recover his parents' money. As a result of this confusion, older adults found themselves subscribing to the streaming platform for almost 70 years!

How did this curious story begin?

Andie Coston He exposed the situation on his social networks and said that his parents, both 78 years old, were originally planning an exciting family trip to the aforementioned park for Christmas 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to postpone the walk until December of this year.

For this reason, the grandparents decided to invest $10,000 in what they believed were tickets to Disney World and for expenses in restaurants and services. However, days before the trip, they discovered that they had purchased gift cards for Disney+, the company's streaming platform, and not tickets to the amusement park.

In short, what was acquired did not allow them to access the place, but it did grant them more than 70 years of unlimited access to Disney's exclusive audiovisual content.

Andie Coston asked for help for her parents on TikTok. Photo: TikTok/Andie Coston

Did the elderly couple manage to recover the $10,000 they spent by mistake?

Andie Coston turned to TikTok for help resolving this complicated situation. And the magic of social media demonstrated its effectiveness. In recent days, she shared a series of videos detailing the progress of her case. She claimed that the Disney team contacted her parents and managed to exchange the Disney+ gift cards for vouchers they could use at Disney World.

“My parents are 78 years old, they do not use streaming services. I am very grateful that it could be resolved, especially for the sake of my parents. I was happy to know that they have not been the only ones who have been able to go through an experience like this. “I received many messages and comments from other people with similar situations. I hope this story helps people to be aware of the differences between card types and it doesn't happen to anyone else,” he said in conversation with People magazine, who He became interested in the curious case.