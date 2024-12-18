The Madrid City Council Fire Department has rescued an elderly couple after their home caught fire in the San Blas-Canillejas district, although both had to be hospitalized in “serious” conditionThe capital’s emergency service reported this morning.

The fire took place in a house on Párroco Luis Calleja Street, Emergencies Madrid detailed on its X social network account.

The 91-year-old woman was in cardiorespiratory arrest.which has been able to be reversed with cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers carried out by members of Samur-Civil Protection, and has subsequently been transferred to the Ramón y Cajal Hospital.

The 83-year-old man suffered an inhalation burn and has been transferred to the La Paz Hospital.